June 16, 2019
IN A HEALTHY MANNER WITH YOUR SPOUSE?:
How Should Christians Have Sex? (Katelyn Beaty, June 15, 2019, NY Times)
A majority of adults who came of age in evangelical churches in the 1990s and 2000s were exposed to "purity culture," a term for teachings that stressed sexual abstinence before marriage. We had our own rituals, such as "purity balls," and our own merchandise, such as "purity rings." I had a "Wait for Me Journal" that I kept as a college freshman; created by a prominent Christian pop singer, the journal was designed to hold letters to my future husband. It held out the promise that if I remained pure, then God would reward good behavior with a husband -- surely before I turned 30 so that we could have lots of children.Somehow God and I got our wires crossed, because the husband hasn't arrived. Twenty years later, I no longer subscribe to purity culture, largely because it never had anything to say to Christians past the age of 23. Yet lately, I also find myself mourning the loss of the coherent sexual ethic that purity culture tried to offer. Is consent culture the best that we have in its place?
Marry. Problem solved.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 16, 2019 8:57 AM