IN A HEALTHY MANNER WITH YOUR SPOUSE?:

A majority of adults who came of age in evangelical churches in the 1990s and 2000s were exposed to "purity culture," a term for teachings that stressed sexual abstinence before marriage. We had our own rituals, such as "purity balls," and our own merchandise, such as "purity rings." I had a "Wait for Me Journal" that I kept as a college freshman; created by a prominent Christian pop singer, the journal was designed to hold letters to my future husband. It held out the promise that if I remained pure, then God would reward good behavior with a husband -- surely before I turned 30 so that we could have lots of children.





Somehow God and I got our wires crossed, because the husband hasn't arrived. Twenty years later, I no longer subscribe to purity culture, largely because it never had anything to say to Christians past the age of 23. Yet lately, I also find myself mourning the loss of the coherent sexual ethic that purity culture tried to offer. Is consent culture the best that we have in its place?