June 20, 2019
IF THE BRAND HAD VALUE DONALD WOULDN'T BE A SERIAL BANKRUPT:
Republicans nervous campaign arm is stumbling in fight for the House (MELANIE ZANONA and LAURA BARRÓN-LÓPEZ 06/20/2019, Politico)
The House GOP campaign arm is under fire from Republicans who are growing increasingly anxious about the party's plan to win back the chamber in 2020.Republicans still don't have an answer to Democrats' online fundraising behemoth ActBlue. GOP leaders are bickering behind closed doors. The head of recruitment has decided to retire. And some rank-and-file lawmakers are starting to express alarm about the party's strategy as the campaign ramps up.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 20, 2019 12:00 AM