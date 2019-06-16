IF I CAN'T SEE THEM, THEY CAN'T SEE ME...IF I CAN'T SEE THEM...:

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign is cutting ties with some of its own pollsters after leaked internal polling showed the president trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in critical 2020 battleground states, according to a person close to the campaign.





The move comes after NBC News obtained new details from a March internal poll that found Trump trailing Biden in 11 key states.





Portions of the campaign's expansive March polling trickled out in recent days in other news reports.





But a person familiar with the inner workings of the Trump campaign shared more details of the data with NBC News, showing the president trailing across swing states seen as essential to his path to re-election and in Democratic-leaning states where Republicans have looked to gain traction. The polls also show Trump underperforming in reliably red states that haven't been competitive for decades in presidential elections. [...]





In Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Florida and Michigan -- three states where Trump edged Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by narrow margins that proved decisive in his victory -- Trump trails Biden by double-digits. In three of those states -- Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Florida -- Biden's leads sit outside the poll's margin of error.





Trump is also behind the former vice president in Iowa by 7 points, in North Carolina by 8 points, in Virginia by 17 points, in Ohio by 1 point, in Georgia by 6 points, in Minnesota by 14 points, and in Maine by 15 points.



