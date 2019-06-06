IF HAMPSHIREMEN AREN'T A MATCH FOR THE DEVIL...:





3. New Hampshire





Now the map gets markedly more difficult for Trump. His next-best bet is New Hampshire, where he had his narrowest loss of 2016, falling short by fewer than 3,000 votes. The Granite State has voted twice for Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.





But all the other in-state indicators are dismal for the president. His job approval rating was merely 39 percent, according to the April Morning Consult survey. And Senate Republicans are pessimistic about their prospects of unseating Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who's up for reelection in 2020.