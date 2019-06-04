HE'S NO DIFFERENT THAN DONALD:

Some Republicans in the House of Representatives are trying to get Rep. Steve King back on congressional committees, months after he was kicked off them for making offensive comments about white nationalism, Politico reported Monday.





Politico named three leaders of the effort, but noted others were involved as well. "It was unfair the way it was quoted," one of the leaders, Rep. Louie Gohmert, told Politico, referring to the January interview King did with The New York Times in which King said, "White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization -- how did that language become offensive?"