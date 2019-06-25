June 25, 2019
DOWN TO HIS CORE:
Risky business? Voters worry about Trump's tariff threats with China (Susan Page and Sarah Elbeshbishi, 6/25/19, USA TODAY)
As President Trump prepares to talk trade with China's leader this week, Americans are worried that his threat to impose tough new tariffs on Beijing will hurt the economy back home.Close to half of those surveyed in a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, 47 percent, predicted that ratcheting up tariffs on Chinese goods would harm the economy in their state; just 19 percent said it would help.
Poll after poll shows that his base is that 20%, for whom tariffs are a function of race, not economics.
