DOWN TO DONALD, BIBI AND THE OTHER NATIONALISTS:

On Wednesday, a United Nations expert released a report calling for an investigation into the role of Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The next day in Washington, the Senate voted to block arms sales worth billions of dollars, the latest in a string of congressional efforts to halt American support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. And in London -- on the same day -- a court ruled that Britain had acted unlawfully in approving arms exports to Saudi Arabia.





These were major rebukes, emblematic of a growing political crisis whose outcome is far from certain. The Saudi kingdom has enjoyed the protection of the Atlantic powers throughout the near century of its existence. But Anglo-American ties with the House of Saud might now be entering a perfect storm, where the relationship becomes politically unsustainable just as its underlying strategic rationale begins to fall away.





How did it come to this? Two events have combined to profoundly undermine Saudi Arabia's international reputation -- and the trans-Atlantic support on which it relies.





The first is the disastrous war in Yemen. The facts are well known but bear repeating. A Saudi-led coalition is responsible for the majority of the war's tens of thousands of deaths and has perpetrated "widespread and systematic" targeting of civilians, according to experts reporting to the U.N. Security Council. The coalition's blockade is the leading cause of what is now the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with 85,000 infant children thought to have died from starvation since 2015.