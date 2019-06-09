DON'T DO THE CRIME IF YOU CAN'T PAY THE FINE:





US Rep. Ilhan Omar violated state rules when she used campaign funds to pay for personal out-of-state travel and help on her tax returns and must reimburse her former campaign committee nearly $3,500, Minnesota campaign finance officials ruled this week.





The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board said the first-term Democratic congresswoman also must pay the state a $500 civil penalty for using campaign money to travel to Florida, where she accepted an honorarium. [...]





In a statement, her congressional campaign said she is "glad this process is complete" and that she intends to comply with the board's findings.