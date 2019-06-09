June 9, 2019
DON'T DO THE CRIME IF YOU CAN'T PAY THE FINE:
Ilhan Omar violated Minnesota campaign finance rules, state officials say (AP and TOI, 6/09/19)
US Rep. Ilhan Omar violated state rules when she used campaign funds to pay for personal out-of-state travel and help on her tax returns and must reimburse her former campaign committee nearly $3,500, Minnesota campaign finance officials ruled this week.The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board said the first-term Democratic congresswoman also must pay the state a $500 civil penalty for using campaign money to travel to Florida, where she accepted an honorarium. [...]In a statement, her congressional campaign said she is "glad this process is complete" and that she intends to comply with the board's findings.
What, no hoax?
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 9, 2019 10:04 AM