DONALD WHO?:

Ken Cuccinelli has spent years attacking Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans. Now, it's time for payback.





President Donald Trump wants Cuccinelli, who most recently led the anti-establishment Senate Conservatives Fund, to be director of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. But there may be nobody in Washington whom McConnell and his allies would take more pleasure in defeating, and the bottom line is Cuccinelli has little chance of getting approved for the job, Republican senators said.