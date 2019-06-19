DEMOCRATS DON'T EVEN NEED A VOTE SUPPRESSION OPERATION:





President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale is predicting Mr. Trump will win even more electoral votes than in 2016 -- "an electoral landslide" -- dismissing independent polling that shows the president trailing top Democrats.





Donald's detachment from reality and the sycophancy of those around him are tremendous gifts to his opponent. This should be a DNC ad.



Posted by Orrin Judd at June 19, 2019 12:01 AM

