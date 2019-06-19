June 19, 2019
DEMOCRATS DON'T EVEN NEED A VOTE SUPPRESSION OPERATION:
Trump campaign manager says he'd win in an "electoral landslide" as of today (KATHRYN WATSON, JUNE 18, 2019, CBS NEWS)
President Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale is predicting Mr. Trump will win even more electoral votes than in 2016 -- "an electoral landslide" -- dismissing independent polling that shows the president trailing top Democrats.
Donald's detachment from reality and the sycophancy of those around him are tremendous gifts to his opponent. This should be a DNC ad.
