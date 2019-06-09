DEMOCRATS ARE NOT THE ENEMY:





The influential Koch network is open to backing Democrats in the 2020 election cycle.





A memo from Emily Seidel, the CEO of Americans for Prosperity, the Koch brothers' political organization, said the group would "support the primary election of lawmakers, regardless of political party, who stick their necks out to lead diverse policy coalitions."





It's a shift in how the network has operated in past elections, donating tens of millions of dollars to support Republican candidates.