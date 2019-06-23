DEBANGLIFIED:

Not only did Prince discover the Bangles' early music, he sought out the performers themselves. It happened one night at one of the band's shows in Hollywood. "Suddenly, word gets to us Bangles backstage that Prince had come to see us," Hoffs remembers.





But he wasn't just there to see them. He was there to perform the band's single, "Hero Takes a Fall," with them onstage. Hoffs calls the experience "magnificent on so many levels."





"It was truly mind-blowing," Hoffs says of playing alongside Prince. "I'd never seen anybody play a guitar like that. It was almost like his guitar was just part of his body; There was no disconnect."





Later, when the band members were recording their second studio album, Different Light, Prince sent word that he had written a song for the band. He invited the members to his studio to pick up the cassette and give the first version of "Manic Monday" a listen.





Hoffs still has that cassette. She recalls listening to the song for the first time with the band: "We Bangles hovered around the cassette machine -- 'cause back then, it was tape -- and we were smitten with the song."





Hoffs remembers being amazed that Prince captured the mundane, relatable feeling of "just trying to get through the moment."





Still, Hoffs says that they made sure to add their special touch to the track. "That's one thing that we Bangles decided en masse, and were very unified in this, that we wanted to kind of make it ours -- Bangle-fy it, in a sense," she says.