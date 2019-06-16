CREDITS, NOT ACCUSES:

The U.S. military says Yemen's Shi'ite Huthi rebels shot down a U.S. government-operated drone earlier this month with "assistance" from Iran.





"A U.S. MQ-9 was shot down over Yemen by what we assess to be a [Huthi] SA-6 surface to air missile on Jun 6," Lieutenant-Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command, said in a statement on June 16.





Brown added that the altitude at which the drone was shot down marked "an improvement over previous [Huthi] capability, which we assess was enabled by Iranian assistance."