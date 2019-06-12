COAL MINERS DODDER:

The reality is that coal dominance of the U.S. energy sector ended a long time ago--more than 60 years ago, to be exact, when it was surpassed by natural gas. Now a new report suggests cheaper and more abundant renewable energy is knocking coal down a peg, too.





The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's most recent numbers found that in April, renewable energy--including wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric--surpassed coal in energy generating capacity for the first time in American history.