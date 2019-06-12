June 12, 2019
COAL MINERS DODDER:
For the First Time, Renewables Have the Capacity to Generate More Power Than Coal (CHIP BROWNLEE, JUNE 12, 2019, Slate)
The reality is that coal dominance of the U.S. energy sector ended a long time ago--more than 60 years ago, to be exact, when it was surpassed by natural gas. Now a new report suggests cheaper and more abundant renewable energy is knocking coal down a peg, too.The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's most recent numbers found that in April, renewable energy--including wind, solar, geothermal, biomass, and hydroelectric--surpassed coal in energy generating capacity for the first time in American history.
The Green New Deal is too slow-paced to keep up with innovation.
