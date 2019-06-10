CERVANTES TEXT BACKFIRED ON HIM....:

What is beautiful is more than simply true and intelligible, although that is necessary; it must also be pleasing. In agreement with Aquinas, French philosopher Jacques Maritain writes that a beautiful thing is inherently desirable: "Therefore by its nature, by its very beauty, it stirs desire and produces love, whereas truth as such only illuminates."[4] Beauty is fundamentally composed of truth and attraction, both of which must be recognized for the object to be seen as beautiful.





When he esteems chivalry as highly as he does, Don Quixote is exhibiting a similar view of "the beautiful." The habit of chivalry is based in truth, for it deals with the essence of things, viewing women as women, men as men, and monsters as monsters. Chivalry is more than this, however; it is an expression of love, that other requirement for beauty. When the object of chivalry is loved, it draws its lover to itself, sharing of its beauty. We see that this principle can also find a deeper expression than chivalry, for the perfection of love is found in God, its source. God knew and loved and pursued us, the most beautiful creation, to the point of becoming one of us, and we love and pursue Him and in that degree become deified and beautiful in Him. Imitating the motion of divine love, then, Don Quixote sees things that are true, sees them as beautiful, and in pursuing them, rises to partake in them.





The lover becoming more like his beloved is the basis of our knight's defense of chivalry, which he offers to the canon of Toledo:





It is clear that any passage from any history of a knight errant is bound to delight and amaze anyone who reads it.... you will soon see how they banish any melancholy you might be feeling, and improve your disposition, if it is a bad one. Speaking for myself, I can say that ever since I became a knight errant I have been courageous, polite, generous, well-bred, magnanimous, courteous, bold, patient... (DQ, 458).





Chivalry and tales of it, therefore, dispose man to virtue, drawing him into closer union with the people and things which he loves, the things which "delight and amaze" him. To the extent that a chivalric knight becomes more like a beautiful thing and begins to understand it for what it really is, he cannot help treating it well and virtuously, as a part of himself which is good and noble.