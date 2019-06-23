CAPITALISTS VS TRUMPONOMICS:

Regional leaders are alarmed over "the unabating tide of protectionism", according to the final statement of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit that closed Sunday in Bangkok.





"The winds of protectionism are hurting our multilateral trading system," Thailand's junta leader-turned-premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha said.





He added the bloc would carry their trade conflict concerns to a G20 meeting in Japan next week.





Leaders also called for urgency in concluding talks on a China-led trade pact this year, which once inked will be the world's biggest.





The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) includes all 10 ASEAN economies, plus India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.





"It (RCEP) will help off-set any impact from the ongoing trade conflict," said Prayut.