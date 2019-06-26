BRING BACK BARRY!:

The U.S. Supreme Court in its term that concludes this week was not quite as business friendly as it has been in recent years, with President Donald Trump's appointee Brett Kavanaugh writing a pivotal one of the batch of rulings that defied corporate interests. [...]





The Constitutional Accountability Center, a liberal legal group, has tracked corporations' success at the Supreme Court by analyzing cases in which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business lobby group, has offered the justices views defending corporate positions.





According to the center's analysis, the chamber ended up on the winning side in 12 of 21 cases (57 percent) it weighed in on this term, among the lowest rates since the center began its tracking a decade ago. Three other cases that drew chamber interest did not reach a ruling or favor one side, the analysis noted.





The chamber's success rate was 90 percent in the 2017-18 term and 80 percent in the 2016-2017 term, the center said.