BEING "MORALLY INDEFENSIBLE" IS DONALD'S CHIEF APPEAL TO THE rIGHT:

The government's "safe and sanitary" argument did not arise from a new case generated by Trump administration policies. It arose in 1985, during the Reagan administration, when a 15-year-old El Salvadoran child named Jenny Lisette Flores was detained after entering the United States illegally, hoping to escape her country's vicious civil war. Flores spent two months at a facility in California, confined with adult strangers in poor conditions and strip-searched regularly. In July 1985, she and three other minors brought a class action against what was then called the Immigration and Naturalization Service, challenging its policies for the care and confinement of minors.





In 1997, after a dozen years of litigation, the parties settled the lawsuit in what became known as the "Flores Agreement." The Flores Agreement requires, among other things, that the government hold minors in facilities that are "safe and sanitary" and that they be released from confinement without delay whenever possible.





Over the years, lawyers acting on behalf of minors protected by the Flores Agreement have filed numerous motions asking judges to enforce it, claiming that the government has fallen short of its obligations. They filed the motion now at issue in 2016, during the Obama administration, arguing that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) were violating the Flores Agreement by, among other things, confining minors in facilities that are not "safe and sanitary."





United States District Judge Dolly Gee, who considered hundreds of declarations from minors and their parents, ultimately ruled that CBP was violating the Flores Agreement. In 2017, during the Trump administration, she found that CBP failed to provide adequate food and water to minors, that it did not maintain the facilities at adequate temperatures, and that it deprived the minors of sleep by confining them on concrete floors under bright lights. Gee also found that CBP's obligation to provide "safe and sanitary" conditions included providing soap, dry towels, showers, toothbrushes, and dry clothes. Gee ultimately ordered CBP to appoint a monitor to bring its facilities into compliance with the Flores Agreement.





Gee's order put the government in a technical legal bind. When a federal judge appoints an official to monitor compliance with an already existing injunction or agreement like the Flores Agreement, the government cannot immediately appeal. Such a measure is considered an "interlocutory" order--an intermediate one that does not generate a final decision suitable for appellate review. The government can only appeal if the judge modifiesthe prior injunction or order.





So that's what the United States argued. In its appeal to the Ninth Circuit, the United States--through Fabian and the other attorneys of the Office of Immigration Litigation--claimed that Gee had altered the deal. They argued that by ruling that "safe and sanitary conditions" specifically required things like dry clothes and toothbrushes and showers and not sleeping on concrete under bright lights, Gee changed the Flores Agreement and "substantially altered the legal relations of the parties by reading new requirements into the Agreement." That was the premise of their assertion that they could appeal, after all.





It was this sequence of events that brought Fabian before three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit last week to make her startling argument. The panel--which included Judge A. Wallace Tashima, who as a child in World War II was confined to an internment camp with other Japanese Americans--was perhaps not an ideal forum. The judges were openly hostile, incredulous that the government would argue that a facility is "safe and sanitary" even if the minors confined there have no soap, toothbrushes, or dark places to sleep. "I find that inconceivable that the government would say that that is safe and sanitary," said Judge William Fletcher, in a representative comment. The judges ultimately suggested that the United States should consider whether it wanted to maintain the appeal--a signal that litigants ignore at their grave peril.





The United States's loathsome argument--that it is "safe and sanitary" to confine children without soap, toothbrushes, dry clothes, and on concrete under bright lights--is morally indefensible.