ATTACKS FROM THE lEFT ONLY HELP HIM:

As recently as Tuesday, Biden reaffirmed his support for Roe, telling voters in New Hampshire that it is "the law of the land, a woman has a right to choose." He added that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade while he was president, he would "push" legislation to keep it legal.





Yet his presidential campaign confirmed to NBC News that Biden still supports the Hyde Amendment, a four-decade-old ban on using federal funds for abortion services, except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the woman.