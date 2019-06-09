...AND CHEAPER...:

California set two renewable energy records last week: the most solar power ever flowing on the state's main electric grid, and the most solar power ever taken offline because it wasn't needed.





There's no contradiction: As California utilities buy more and more solar power as part of the state's quest to confront climate change, supply and demand are increasingly out of sync. The state's fleet of solar farms and rooftop panels frequently generate more electricity than Californians use during the middle of the day -- a phenomenon that has sent lawmakers and some climate advocates scrambling to find ways to save the extra sunlight rather than let it go to waste.





But for ratepayers, an oversupply of solar power might actually be a good thing.





New research published in the peer-reviewed journal Solar Energy suggests California should embrace the idea of building more solar panels than it can consistently use, rather than treating oversupply as a problem to be solved. It sounds counterintuitive, but intentionally overbuilding solar facilities -- and accepting they'll often need to be dialed down in the absence of sufficient demand -- may be the best way to keep electricity prices low on a power grid dominated by renewable energy, the research found.





In a study published in March, New York-based researchers Richard Perez and Karl Rábago argue that solar power has gotten so inexpensive that overbuilding it will probably be the cheapest way to keep the lights on during cloudy or overcast days -- cheaper than relying entirely on batteries. Solar power can meet high levels of daytime electricity demand without energy storage, the researchers say, as long as there are enough solar panels on the grid during times when none of them are producing at full capacity.