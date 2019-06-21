June 21, 2019
AMENITIES ARE HISTORICALLY POOR IN CONCENTRATION CAMPS:
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARGUES DETAINED MIGRANT CHILDREN DON'T NEED TOOTHBRUSHES, SOAP (NICOLE GOODKIND, 6/20/19, Newsweek)
The Trump administration went to court this week to argue that migrant children detained at the United States-Mexico border do not require basic hygiene products like soap and toothbrushes in order to be in held in "safe and sanitary" conditions. Trump's team also argued that requiring minors to sleep on cold concrete floors in crowded cells with low temperatures similarly fulfilled that requirement.
