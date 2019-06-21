ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

The survey showed 41 percent of North Carolina voters polled said they would vote for Cunningham if he was the state's Democratic Senate nominee, while 40 percent said they would vote for Tillis.





The poll also showed Tillis's approval ratings in the state to be underwater, with 23 percent of North Carolina voters saying they approved of the way he does his job in the Senate, and 46 percent saying they disapproved.





Tillis is also trailing another one of his three challengers, according to an Emerson College poll released earlier this month.