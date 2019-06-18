June 18, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Trump is set to launch his 2020 campaign in Florida tonight. A new poll shows him losing to Biden by 9 points in the state. (tHE wEEK, 6/18/19)
As President Trump heads to Florida for the official launch of his 2020 campaign, a new poll shows him trailing several of his potential Democratic opponents in the key state.Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by 9 points among Florida voters in a survey released by Quinnipiac on Tuesday, with Biden scoring 50 percent to Trump's 41 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also leads Trump by six points, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) leads him by four points.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 18, 2019 3:56 PM