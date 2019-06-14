June 14, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Donald Trump trails Joe Biden by double digits in new statewide Michigan poll (Todd Spangler, 6/14/19, Detroit Free Press)
A new poll out Friday suggests more trouble for President Donald Trump's reelection hopes in Michigan, with the survey showing him 11 percentage points behind former Vice President Joe Biden in a head-to-head race.The poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing also suggests, for the second time since March, that a majority of Michiganders support replacing Trump or would consider voting for someone else. Less than a third said they would definitely reelect him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 14, 2019 8:28 PM