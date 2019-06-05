June 5, 2019
ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:
Poll shows Biden beating Trump in Texas (CAITLIN OPRYSKO, 06/05/2019, Politico)
A new poll out Wednesday spells danger for President Donald Trump's reelection chances in one of the unlikeliest of places: Texas.The Quinnipiac University poll shows that Joe Biden would top Trump by four points -- 48 percent to 44 percent -- in a general election matchup there, an outcome the ruby red state hasn't seen in four decades.
Democrats don't need to Texas to beat Donald, just to tie him down defending states that would be unlosable for a Republican.
