ALL OF THE FAKE NEWS COMES FROM DONALD:





IN 2018, PRESIDENT Donald Trump was seeking to jettison the landmark nuclear deal that his predecessor had signed with Iran in 2015, and he was looking for ways to win over a skeptical press. The White House claimed that the nuclear deal had allowed Iran to increase its military budget, and Washington Post reporters Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly asked for a source. In response, the White House passed along an article published in Forbes by a writer named Heshmat Alavi. [...]





"Heshmat Alavi is a persona run by a team of people from the political wing of the MEK," said Hassan Heyrani, a high-ranking defector from the MEK who said he had direct knowledge of the operation. "They write whatever they are directed by their commanders and use this name to place articles in the press. This is not and has never been a real person."





Heyrani said the fake persona has been managed by a team of MEK operatives in Albania, where the group has one of its bases, and is used to spread its message online. Heyrani's account is echoed by Sara Zahiri, a Farsi-language researcher who focuses on the MEK. Zahiri, who has sources among Iranian government cybersecurity officials, said that Alavi is known inside Iran to be a "group account" run by a team of MEK members and that Alavi himself does not exist.





Alavi, whose contributor biography on the Forbes website identifies him as "an Iranian activist with a passion for equal rights," has published scores of articles on Iran over the past few years at Forbes, The Hill, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya English, and other outlets. (Alavi did not respond to The Intercept's requests for comment by Twitter direct messages or at the Gmail address he used to correspond with news outlets.)





The articles published under Alavi's name, as well as his social media presence, appear to have been a boon for the MEK. An opposition group deeply unpopular in Iran and known for its sophisticated propaganda, the MEK has over the past decade turned its attention to English-language audiences -- especially in countries like the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom, whose foreign policies are crucial nodes in the MEK's central goal of overthrowing the Iranian regime.