ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Dartmouth College has temporarily halted work on a new $200 million building for its engineering school after construction workers dug and braced a 70-foot deep hole that differed from the intended layout. [...]





"The northern soil retention structure at the Thayer/Computer Science building site has been placed 10 feet south of the intended location. The college has informed the town and is working with Turner Construction and outside design professionals to evaluate our options," Dartmouth spokeswoman Diana Lawrence said via email. [...]





Frank "Jay" Barrett, a Hanover native and architect in White River Junction, said site work on major projects "has become extraordinarily expensive" and complex over the years, and he said fixing the error could "get into seven-digit figures."





"It's not just 'OK, we need to dig the hole a little bit bigger,' " said Barrett, who has worked on smaller projects for Dartmouth in the past but is not involved in this one. "There's no simple way to deal with this thing."