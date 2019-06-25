ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

The Islamic Republic's founder and revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini died in 1989, and the country has since been led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.





"Trump doesn't know that Ayatollah Khomeini has passed away and that Ayatollah Khamenei is the leader of Iran," tweeted Sara Masoumi, diplomatic correspondent for the reformist daily Etemad.





"Has this narcissist been waiting for (a dead man) to call him?" wrote another Twitter user, after Trump last month said he would like Iran to phone him.





One social media user suggested "Trump took revenge" for Khamenei reportedly mispronouncing the president's name as Ronald.