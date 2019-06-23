ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Veterans groups announced plans Friday to give away shirts of the USS John McCain during next month's Fourth of July festivities on the National Mall in D.C., where President Trump is scheduled to give an address from the Lincoln Memorial.





Rags of Honor and VoteVets.org said volunteers will distribute shirts of the warship, nicknamed "Big Bad John," to celebrate the service of its namesakes: late Sen. John S. McCain III, his father and grandfather, who combined served more than a century in the U.S. Navy.





"We had a lot of policy battles with Sen. McCain, and fights on issues of war, but we always respected his service and his sacrifice," said VoteVets chair Jon Soltz. "While VoteVets and John McCain never much saw eye-to-eye on policy, and probably still would not if he was around today, his family's service to America spoke to that sense of realizing this nation is bigger than just one man. Honoring that kind legacy -- especially of a political opponent's -- seemed fitting for July 4."