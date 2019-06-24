June 24, 2019
AIDING WAHHABISM SHOULD BE COSTLY:
Pompeo: Iran-Orchestrated Attack on Saudi Airport Threatens Americans (Adam Kredo, June 24, 2019, Free Beacon)
An Iran-orchestrated attack conducted Sunday against Saudi Arabia's Abha airport directly threatens Americans living in the country and marks the second time in less than two weeks that Tehran's terror forces have used drones to attack American allies, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.At least one person was killed and more than 20 wounded in the strike, which the United States has determined was carried out by Iranian-armed Houthi rebel forces operating from Yemen.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 24, 2019 2:15 PM