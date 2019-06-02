June 2, 2019
A RELIGION V. A RACE:
Poll: A majority of American Jews disapprove of Trump's handling of Israel relations (Jacob Kornbluh, June 2, 2019, The Hill)
On the president's handling of U.S.-Israel relations, a majority -- 54 percent -- disapprove of his conduct, including 45 percent who strongly disapprove. Only 36 percent approve.The poll numbers contrast with the views of Israeli Jews, who overwhelmingly agree with Trump's handling of the U.S.-Israel relationship -- 79 percent approve while 10 percent disapprove.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 2, 2019 6:18 PM
