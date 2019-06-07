A RACE, NOT A RELIGION:

It may seem surprising, then, but conversion--born of the desires of thousands of people to become Jews--has become the fierce battleground joining Reform, Conservative and Orthodox Jews today, in the United States and in Israel. Orthodox Jewry won't recognize non-Orthodox conversions, the Israeli rabbinate won't recognize conversions done by some American Orthodox rabbis. Converts everywhere face discrimination, like comments from fellow Jews that they aren't "really Jewish." Instead of welcoming new Jews from every possible quarter, we have made a mess of how we treat aspiring Jews, even as we need them more than ever.





How did it come to this, that a people in demographic--and other--danger is mucking up the process of accepting new members? The simple answer is that we have lost their unique sense of how one might become a new Jew.