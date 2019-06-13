"A LIGHT RINSE SUFFICED":

[Yeonmi Park] is a North Korean defector who escaped from North Korea with her mother at just 13 years old. [...]









Park spoke with The World's Carol Hills about her thoughts on the summit, Trump and the current state of North Korea.





Carol Hills: Do you think that the summit in Singapore and the fact that Kim Jong-un was out on the world stage -- do you think that maybe that's affected him and made him have a better approach to human rights in North Korea?





Yeonmi Park: Wow. No. North Korean human rights, it's never been this worse, this oppressed than ever before under any Kim previously. The persecution for anybody in North Korea now is so much worse than before.





So, you think that the summit in Singapore last year gave Kim Jong-un credibility that he doesn't deserve?









Absolutely. Trump gave him a platform to put on a show for us to watch, and Kim Jong-un is a master at brainwashing people. He's a master at manipulation and that is what he's been doing to the rest of the world too. North Koreans are not the only ones who are brainwashed, then being manipulated. The rest of the world is following his direction of believing this guy and believing this dictatorship, and somehow think this guy is doing the right thing.