60-40 NATION:

House Democrats appear at odds with the party's 2020 presidential candidates over using taxpayer dollars to pay for abortions.





The Democrat-led House of Representatives is reportedly backing away from repealing the Hyde Amendment, the 1976 policy that has prevented federal funding for abortion. Democrats have debated sneaking a repeal of Hyde into the $190 billion Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education appropriations bill. If it were to pass, federal taxpayer dollars could directly be used to pay for abortions. But supporters have run into opposition from within their own ranks. [...]





A recent Marist poll found that 54 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortion, with only 39 percent supporting it.