WHICH IS WHY GOD FAVORED ABEL:

Among the Agta people of the Philippines, the women have more leisure time as hunter-gatherers than farmers.





New research adds weight to the suggestion that, even today, hunter-gatherers who turn to agriculture end up working harder and having less free time.





A team of British and Swiss researchers found that among the Agta people of the northern Philippines, those who farm tend to work 10 hours more each week than those who still forage, with women suffering the most.





"For a long time, the transition from foraging to farming was assumed to represent progress, allowing people to escape an arduous and precarious way of life," says Mark Dyble, an anthropologist from the University of Cambridge, UK.





"But as soon as anthropologists started working with hunter-gatherers, they began questioning this narrative, finding that foragers actually enjoy quite a lot of leisure time.





"Our data provides some of the clearest support for this idea yet."