WHEN HE SAYS "DEAL," HE MEANS CRIME:

President Trump was "thrilled" that his campaign acquired Northern Virginia office space at "bargain basement" rates, a campaign official told the Washington Examiner in an interview in the plush 14th floor offices overlooking the Potomac River from Arlington, Va.





But campaign finance specialists say the "steal" could violate election law, which views below-market rates for rent as an illegal in-kind campaign donation.





The deal was presented as a story of real estate prowess that was a fitting reflection of the man who authored The Art of the Deal.