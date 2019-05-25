May 25, 2019
WHEN HE ATTACKS LEPERS, LEPROSY WILL SKYROCKET:
Socialism Is More Popular Than Donald Trump: The president is campaigning against socialism. New polling suggests he is failing. (John Nichols, 5/25/19, The Nation)
The numbers are in. The president is down. Socialism is up."Trump Approval Edges Down to 42%," read the headline from a May 17 Gallup review of its latest polling on the president's appeal.Three days later, Gallup reported that "43% of Americans say socialism would be a good thing for the country."That's right--after months of attacking socialism, Trump came into mid-May with a 42 percent approval rating while socialism scored a 43.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 25, 2019 8:01 AM