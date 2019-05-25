WHEN HE ATTACKS LEPERS, LEPROSY WILL SKYROCKET:

The numbers are in. The president is down. Socialism is up.





"Trump Approval Edges Down to 42%," read the headline from a May 17 Gallup review of its latest polling on the president's appeal.





Three days later, Gallup reported that "43% of Americans say socialism would be a good thing for the country."





That's right--after months of attacking socialism, Trump came into mid-May with a 42 percent approval rating while socialism scored a 43.