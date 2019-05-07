WHAT TRUMPIES MEAN BY "VERY FINE PEOPLE":





"Why are we just apprehending them and not lining them up and shooting them," a border militia member in New Mexico is alleged to have said of border migrants that the group had been monitoring.





"We have to go back to Hitler days and put them all in a gas chamber," the militia member, Armando Gonzalez, is also alleged to have said. Gonzalez did not respond to multiple requests for comment by TYT.





The disturbing comments appear in an April 24 police report containing allegations by a former member of the militia group. The former member, Steven Brant, contacted the Sunland Park Police Department to notify them of what he called "terroristic threats" he had witnessed by the group. The report was produced by the Sunland Park Police Department and was obtained by TYT through a public records request.





On April 18, the border militia, which calls itself the United Constitutional Patriots (UCP), sparked national outrage after reportedly detaining about 200 border migrants, including several children, at gunpoint. After video surfaced appearing to show UCP impersonating Border Patrol -- a federal offense -- the FBI arrested UCP's leader, Larry Mitchell Hopkins,.