WHAT DID YOU THINK DONALD MEANT BY NATIONALIST?:

A graphic on Fox News Channel listed white supremacist Paul Nehlen as a prominent voice that had been censored by social media companies. [...]





Nehlen had been banned from Twitter last year after Photoshopping the face of a dark-skinned caveman on the body of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex. Over the last two years, Nehlen has debated fellow white nationalist Patrick Little over the best way to start a race war, blamed "Jewish media" for unfair press coverage and published an enemies list of Jewish journalists.