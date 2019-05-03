May 3, 2019
WASN'T THE TRUMPBOT DEFENSE THAT DONALD JUST WASN'T PERSONALLY INVOLVED?:
Trump Says He Discussed the 'Russian Hoax' in Phone Call With Putin (Mark Landler, May 3, 2019, NY Times)
President Trump said on Friday that he discussed the "Russian Hoax" with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, in their first conversation since the release of the special counsel's report, which found that "the Russian government interfered in the 2016 presidential election in sweeping and systematic fashion."
Now they have to pretend that Vlad wasn't either?
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 3, 2019 3:52 PM