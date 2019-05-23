May 23, 2019
WAIT, WE'RE HOLDING THEM TO A "SERIOUSNESS" STANDARD?:
Judge says Deutsche Bank, Capital One can give Trump financial records to House Democrats (Dan Mangan & Kevin Breuninger, 5/22/19, CNBC)
Ramos, an appointee of President Barack Obama, said in U.S. District Court in Manhattan that the Trump clan's arguments "are not sufficiently serious as it relates to Supreme Court precedent" dealing with the question of turning over documents to Congress.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 23, 2019 12:01 AM