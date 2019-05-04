May 4, 2019
VLAD SAYS, "NO":
Trump urges caution as Bolton and Pompeo tease a military intervention in Venezuela (Kaitlan Collins and Kevin Liptak,May 3, 2019, CNN)
After US expectations were dashed this week for a transition of power in Venezuela, President Donald Trump is urging caution among senior advisers moving forward and expressing frustration that some aides are more openly teasing military intervention, according to officials familiar with the matter.After a phone call with President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Trump also downplayed Russia's involvement in Venezuela, contradicting claims from top Trump administration officials that Moscow continues to prop up the regime there.
You have to feel sorry for the Trumpbots, who hate "Socialism" but have to defend their leader being governed by Russia.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 4, 2019 10:29 AM