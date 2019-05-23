"VERY FINE" TRUMPBOTS (profanity alert):

In the chats, covering a time period between February and March of this year, members claimed they needed a conclusive "win" this time around, which they defined as a bloody battle against "antifa" in Providence. If this brawl were bigger and more violent than previous iterations, they might regain some of the street cred and followers they'd lost.





"We'll grow this group of patriots and we'll never back down," wrote the event's organizer, Proud Boys member Alan Swinney, in the private chat messages. "If we win, it will make more patriots come to the next rally. We just need to go there and we'll beat them. We'll have enough to crush them at some point."





A source with direct knowledge of the exchanges confirmed to HuffPost that the logs were authentic. Swinney also responded to several screenshots. When asked about discussions of violence in the chat logs, he told HuffPost, "They're warriors. ... Choir boys don't go up against people like that [anti-fascists]. It takes a person with a certain type of mindset."





The logs contained a revolving door of up to 30 Proud Boys and their allies, including militia members and other "patriots," as Swinney called them. Those named in this story either publicly identify as members of the Proud Boys or affiliated groups, or have been identified as such in national news stories or by the groups' leaders.





Looking forward to Providence, members in the private channel were pumped for the opportunity to cause mayhem. One Proud Boy named Anthony Mastrostefano said:





"All I want to do is smash commies too. Actually I'm lying, I'm way past just hitting them. When the time comes I will stop at nothing to fully eradicate them all!"





The Proud Boys have a yearslong history of violence, and they've built an entire brand off of the fights they've helped organize in American streets, from spars in Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, to attacks in Providence and New York.





McInnes created a set of rules by which his gang members could gain clout in the organization, which include forgoing masturbation, getting a Proud Boy tattoo and fighting in the name of the gang.





Their leadership has always claimed that such violence is incidental, acts of self-defense necessitated by their anti-fascist opponents, who show up to each of their purported free-speech events in protest.





They've gone as far as to file lawsuits to maintain that facade ― on Monday, several of their members stood at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and announced that they were suing the Southern Poverty Law Center for labeling them as a hate group. McInnes himself filed a defamation lawsuit against the civil rights organization in February.





"We're a drinking club that stands behind Donald Trump," said Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio at the D.C. event. "That's enough to earn hate of the left."





But private chat logs leaked to HuffPost fly directly in the face of that sentiment, showing Proud Boys premeditating violence they hope to commit. They spent months before the April rally meticulously planning strategies for injuring protesters.





Members discuss what weapons they might use against the "commies" they'll meet in the street, which police officers might be sympathetic to them, how they'll raise funding to fly out their long-distance compatriots, and how they'll "bait" protesters into throwing the first punch so that they can claim self-defense.