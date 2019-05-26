VERY FINE PEOPLE...:

They blamed his teenage wife, who they said had a troubled upbringing and would spend hours chatting on Discord, an app that had become popular among white supremacists. She then shared articles with her husband.





"According to Nolan, she began with rightwing yet mainstream views such as those presented on Fox News. She then moved on to writing by Ben Shapiro and articles on Breitbart News which bridged the gap to the notorious white supremacist and anti-Semititc propaganda site Stormfront." [..]





Much of their communication with white supremacists took place online, but Brewer also described becoming a member of Identity Evropa, a neo-Nazi group that took part in the Unite the Right rally violence at Charlottesville.





Brewer told the FBI he and his wife met for dinner at a local restaurant with a "lovely couple" and others from the group, but he glossed over its violent recent history. After the 2017 violence left a woman dead, Identity Evropa members were told not to participate in the 2018 Unite the Right rally, he acknowledged.





"It's just be proud that you're European, it's, it's an identitarian movement, it's nothing political," Brewer told the FBI, adding he and his wife gave $100 to the group.





The agents pressed Brewer whether Identity Evropa members had hostility toward any groups of people. The Discord handle of the woman he'd met was, after all, Volkmom, a reference to a Nazi slogan. He responded by referencing a meme used to disparage Syrian refugees and other groups of people.





"There's always a couple poisoned Skittles to ruin the bowl," Brewer told the FBI.