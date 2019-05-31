May 31, 2019
TRUMPONOMICS:
Wall St. skids, jolted by Trump's surprise tariff threat on Mexico (Chuck Mikolajczak, 5/31/19, Reuters)
U.S. stocks dropped on Friday, as the S&P 500 closed out the month with its biggest May slump since 2010, after President Donald Trump's surprise threat of tariffs on Mexico fueled fears that a trade war on multiple fronts could lead to a recession.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 31, 2019 5:02 PM
