Len Blavatnik is a Russian oligarch with US and UK citizenship who donated to Sen. Graham's 2016 presidential campaign. Blavatnik made many of his billions off Russian oil. He is also long-term business partner of Kremlin-linked Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska at RuSal, the aluminum giant in which he is a major investor, as well as Viktor Vekselberg, who is entangled with Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen through his U.S. family office Columbus Nova.





Sen. Graham's political action committee received a total of $800,000 from Blavatnik via his company, Access Industries. He received $500,000 in May 2015 just before Donald Trump declared and another $300,000 in October 2015, long after it was publicly apparent Graham's campaign had no traction in the polls. The Blavatnik family, including Len, donated another $57,000 to Graham's campaign directly, but the Senator's campaign later returned $13,500.





Senator Graham abandoned his 2016 campaign for president on December 21, 2015. Blavatnik gave $7.35 million to PACs working for high-ranking Republicans, including both the Speaker of the House and Senate Majority Leader, during the 2015-16 federal campaign cycle. Special Counsel Robert Mueller was probing donor Blavatnik for his ties to Donald Trump and specifically a million dollar inaugural donation.





Forbes amply documented Blavatnik's source funds from the Kremlin in 2013 by exhibiting a copy of the wire transfer itself in a story entitled "The Four Horsemen of Russia's Economic Collapse." It described his sale of a private Russian oil company to state-controlled Rosneft.





This report also indicates that a Ukrainian food industry executive -- who used to work for the sanctioned Russian bank, Sberbank -- and his family, who are based in New Jersey, were also significant donors to Graham's presidential campaign, who had excessive donations returned.