TRUMPBOTS LEAVE NO SPITTLE UNLICKED:
Fox & Friends is very impressed with Trump for reportedly losing over $1 billion (The Week, 5/08/19)
Trump's favorite morning show spoke after The New York Times obtained financial documents showing that Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994."He's a bold businessman, which is chronicled here," Brian Kilmeade said in response to the story. Kilmeade went on to argue that the article shouldn't "surprise anybody" and that the business practices described in the story "make sense" because Trump wanted to "take chances."
Even better is the defense that he falsified his returns for the tax breaks. Criminal Genius!
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 8, 2019 12:54 PM