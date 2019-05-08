TRUMPBOTS LEAVE NO SPITTLE UNLICKED:

Trump's favorite morning show spoke after The New York Times obtained financial documents showing that Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994.





"He's a bold businessman, which is chronicled here," Brian Kilmeade said in response to the story. Kilmeade went on to argue that the article shouldn't "surprise anybody" and that the business practices described in the story "make sense" because Trump wanted to "take chances."