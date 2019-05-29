THOSE CRIMINAL NATIVES:





The Sunland Park Mayor said the privately-funded border barrier was built in violation of city ordinance and a cease and desist has been issued.





The city was first notified about it on Thursday and tried to inspect the wall, but was denied access. On Friday, the brick company picked up an application which is incomplete, Mayor Javier Perea said.





Aside from plans and other documents not being available, the structure is also taller than city ordinance allows.