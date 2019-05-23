THIS nATIONALISM WILL BE TOTALLY DIFFERENT!:





Ninety-eight retired judges signed an open letter on Thursday that compared the current environment, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly seeking to drastically curb the powers of Israel's High Court of Justice, to the situation in pre-Nazi Germany.





Referencing the words of the late German-born Israeli chief justice Alfred Witkon, the ex-jurists said that "there have been throughout history countries with democratic regimes where movements were established that used the rights granted to them in order to carry out destructive activities to protect themselves."





The exact quote given by Witkon in a 1964 High Court ruling stated, "more than once in history have fascist and totalitarian movements risen to establishment in proper democratic regimes, where they used all the rights of freedom of speech, press and association granted by the state in order to carry out destructive activities to protect themselves. Anyone who saw this during the days of the Weimar Republic [the German government from 1918-1933] will not forget this lesson."