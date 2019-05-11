THEY REMEMBER PETE WILSON:

[T]his president has a particular strain of hatred within his tiny dark heart for the Pacific states. And they hate him back. After the wipeout in last year's congressional elections, only a mere 38-mile strip of the Pacific shore in the lower-48 states, in Washington, remains in Republican hands.





In California and Washington, the ranks of the uninsured have fallen to record lows because of Obamacare. Would any other sitting president go out of his way to reverse that lifesaving progress? He recently directed his Justice Department to try to kill the entirety of the Affordable Care Act.





If the law stands, and the 133 million Americans with pre-existing conditions keep their legal protections, you can thank California's attorney general, Xavier Becerra, for leading an aggressive coalition to defend Obama's greatest legacy.





Federal judges have repeatedly sided with California against Trump on air pollution, toxic pesticides and oil drilling. In April, the Interior Department was forced to suspend a plan to drill off the Pacific shore. And a federal judge in Oregon has so far backed a far-reaching attempt to hold Trump's government responsible for averting climate change. [...]





Washington's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, has filed 36 lawsuits against the Trump administration and has not lost a case. His first takedown of the tyrant halted, nationwide, the initial Muslim ban.





Last week, Trump went to bat for social media extremists and conspiracy theorists, issuing a warning to the Silicon Valley companies that are trying to banish the hatemongers: "We are monitoring and watching, closely!" Actually, they're monitoring and watching him -- closely. It's, um, what they do in Big Tech.





Under Trump's guidance, the United States is running up debt faster than one of his bankrupt casinos. It's what he does. By contrast, California, after raising taxes on the rich and wages for the poor, after extending family leave and health care, is projecting a $21 billion budget surplus for the coming fiscal year.





Talent and capital can go anywhere. It's drawn to the West Coast, because creativity doesn't grow well in nurseries of fear and tired thinking. Washington was named the best state for business in 2017, and the best place for workers in 2018.